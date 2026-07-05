Avinash Shukla among 8 arrested over alleged Ayodhya donation theft

Over ₹20L cash and jewelry recovered

Police recovered over ₹20 lakh in cash, foreign currency, and jewelry from Shukla's locations.

Another accused, Anukalp Mishra, a donation counter worker earning ₹15,000 a month, had assets including a house worth around ₹65 lakh, a farmhouse, and an SUV.

Other suspects include a retired bank employee and contract workers; police are now digging through CCTV footage and financial records to trace the full extent of the scam.