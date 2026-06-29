Ayodhya Bar Association bans lawyers representing Ram Mandir accused ₹5L
India
The Ayodhya Bar Association has decided that no lawyer will represent those accused in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case: anyone breaking this rule faces a hefty ₹5 lakh fine.
This move comes as pressure mounts against Trust officials Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, who are both under scrutiny for their alleged roles in the scam.
Eight held in Ram Mandir case
Eight people are in judicial custody, and they'll appear in court via video call. The police filed an FIR on Thursday after a Trust member reported theft and fraud.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has delayed hearing a plea for a CBI-led investigation until July 13.
The SIT already handed over its early findings, but Mishra's resignation from the Trust hasn't been accepted yet.