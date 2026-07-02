Ayodhya Bar Association files complaint against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra
What's the story
The Faizabad Bar Association has filed a complaint against former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and three others in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations. The other accused include former Trustee Anil Mishra and administrator Gopal Rao. The complaint was filed at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
Protest details
We cannot step back now: Faizabad Bar Association President
Earlier, members of the Faizabad Bar Association staged a protest and tried to march to the Ram Janmabhoomi police station demanding action against those named in the complaint. However, their march was halted by police midway. The association's President Kalika Prasad Mishra, said they are determined to pursue this matter legally. "We are at a juncture where we cannot step back now," he said.
Ongoing investigation
SIT formed to investigate alleged embezzlement
The complaint comes amid a widening probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter and its tenure has been extended by 15 days. Officials said all aspects of the alleged financial irregularities will be examined.
Defense claims
Rai has denied all allegations
Rai has defended himself against the allegations, claiming he installed CCTV in the temple's prohibited area to uncover theft. He alleged betrayal by those he trusted and denied involvement in donation thefts. According to NDTV sources, Rai told his close aides that Tinnu Yadav, his former driver, is the key figure behind the entire scam. "Tinnu Yadav took advantage of his trust to carry out the fraud," Rai alleged.