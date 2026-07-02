Ayodhya Bar Association files complaint against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra 

Protest details

We cannot step back now: Faizabad Bar Association President

Earlier, members of the Faizabad Bar Association staged a protest and tried to march to the Ram Janmabhoomi police station demanding action against those named in the complaint. However, their march was halted by police midway. The association's President Kalika Prasad Mishra, said they are determined to pursue this matter legally. "We are at a juncture where we cannot step back now," he said.