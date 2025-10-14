Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: 28L diyas, millions of visitors expected
Ayodhya is getting ready for a massive Deepotsav celebration from October 18-23, 2025.
Picture this: over 28 lakh diyas glowing across 56 ghats along the Saryu River, all to mark Lord Ram's return and set a new Guinness World Record.
The city expects millions of visitors, making it one of the year's biggest spiritual gatherings.
Arrangements for smooth experience
To keep everyone safe, there'll be 15 temporary hospitals with specialist doctors and paramedics on-site.
Ambulances will be stationed at key spots like Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and the railway station, plus there are extra emergency beds in major hospitals just in case.
On top of that, Ayodhya has set up crowd control plans and lined up cultural highlights like Ramlila shows and laser displays—so you get both tradition and good vibes without chaos.