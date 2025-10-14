Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: 28L diyas, millions of visitors expected

Arrangements for smooth experience

To keep everyone safe, there'll be 15 temporary hospitals with specialist doctors and paramedics on-site.

Ambulances will be stationed at key spots like Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and the railway station, plus there are extra emergency beds in major hospitals just in case.

On top of that, Ayodhya has set up crowd control plans and lined up cultural highlights like Ramlila shows and laser displays—so you get both tradition and good vibes without chaos.