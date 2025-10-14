Next Article
UP man kills wife in front of daughter over argument
India
In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Vikas—listed as a gangster—allegedly shot and killed his wife Ruby at their apartment this morning.
Their 11-year-old daughter saw the whole thing happen, while their other child was at school.
The argument reportedly started over Vikas's passport.
The family had been living in Ajnara Integrity society for about a year.
More details about the couple
After the murder, Vikas ran away and police are searching for him. Ruby's body has been sent for post-mortem as part of the investigation.
Police say the couple often argued because Vikas was frequently absent and unemployed.
Ruby also had some legal cases pending against her, and her brother was murdered back in 2019.