10 cops suspended for stealing hawala money; 5 arrested

5 cops arrested, 6 still at large

The officers—including Pandey and SHO Arpit Bhairam—are facing serious charges like dacoity, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.

After a quick internal probe, five officers were arrested while six are still on the run.

Investigators are also questioning businessman Sohan Parmar and his staff to find out who's really behind this case.

Meanwhile, two suspects from Nagpur were caught with more cash linked to the operation.

The investigation is ongoing as police try to track down all those involved.