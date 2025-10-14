Top CPI (Maoist) leader Mallojula Venugopal surrenders with 60 cadres

Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Sonu, a senior Communist Party of India (Maoist) leader, has surrendered in Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra , according to a report by the Hindustan Times. He was accompanied by around 60 Maoist cadres. The surrender took place in front of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and is seen as a major setback for the CPI (Maoist) group.

Leadership change Sonu's earlier indications of quitting armed struggle "This is a big blow to the CPI (Maoist) movement. Venugopal Rao's decision to abandon armed struggle reflects the growing realization among senior Maoist leaders that violence has no future," the report quoted an official as saying. Earlier this year, Sonu had indicated his willingness to quit the armed struggle. His decision to leave was also reflected in an August 15 press note, which came to light in September, where he announced his readiness to lay down arms.

Internal conflict Internal rift within Maoist group exposed Sonu's letter had urged cadres to "save themselves" and not make "meaningless sacrifices," according to CNN-News18. He admitted to his comrades that he could no longer continue with the armed movement due to current realities. Reportedly, Sonu received support from the north sub-zonal and west sub-zonal bureaus of the banned party.