Uttar Pradesh to turn gaushalas into tourist attractions
India
Uttar Pradesh just announced a new "cow tourism" plan: one ideal cow shelter in every district will be developed as a tourist attraction.
The idea is to help these gaushalas earn their own money, create local jobs, and address the issue of stray cattle.
Diwali campaign for cow dung lamps, decorations
Ahead of Diwali, the state will launch a campaign for lamps and decorations made from cow dung.
Women's self-help groups will help make and sell these eco-friendly products locally.
Officials hope this move brings together cow care and creative business for communities across UP.