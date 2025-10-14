Zubeen Garg case: 2 more people appear before Assam CID
The investigation into beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore is still making headlines.
Two more Assamese expats, Abhimanyu Talukdar and Tanmoy Phukan—both top office-bearers of the Assam Association Singapore—have now appeared before Assam Police's CID.
Garg tragically drowned while swimming off a yacht on September 19, 2025, and the case is being probed as possible murder and conspiracy.
Arrests, money trail, political pressure: All about investigation
Out of 11 people who were on the yacht that day, seven have given statements so far.
The Special Investigation Team has already arrested Garg's manager, a festival organizer, band members, and even police officers assigned to protect him.
Investigators also found suspicious money transfers worth over ₹1.1 crore and have sealed a business linked to one of the accused.
While Singapore's post-mortem confirmed drowning, public pressure is high back home—especially with elections coming up—and Assam's Chief Minister has promised a chargesheet within three months to ensure justice for Zubeen.