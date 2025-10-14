Next Article
Ladakh protests: SC delays hearing on Sonam Wangchuk's detention
India
The Supreme Court has delayed hearing the plea from Gitanjali J Angmo, who's fighting her husband Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act.
Wangchuk, a well-known environmentalist, was picked up on September 26 after protests in Ladakh demanding statehood turned violent, leaving four dead and over 90 injured.
Wangchuk is in Jodhpur jail
The hearing was moved because the court ran out of time.
Earlier this month, notices went out to the Centre and Ladakh officials about Angmo's urgent petition.
Right now, Wangchuk is being held in Jodhpur jail under accusations that he incited violence—though his wife is questioning if using the NSA here is justified.