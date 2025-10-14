Next Article
Operation Sindoor struck 9 sites in Pakistan: Amit Shah
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has confirmed that Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025, struck nine sites targeting terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
This mission was India's direct response to the April Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians, with a Pakistan-backed group claiming responsibility.
India's focused response to Pakistan
This operation signals a big shift—India used high-tech weapons and focused only on terror sites to avoid civilian harm or wider conflict.
When Pakistan tried to hit back with drone and missile strikes, India's air defenses stopped them.
The move shows India is now taking more targeted action against cross-border terrorism, raising the stakes but aiming for fewer casualties and less escalation.