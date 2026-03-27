Ayodhya gears up for Surya Tilak on 'Ram Navami'

No VIP access this year

Festivities kick off early with Mangala Aarti, followed by Shringar Aarti in the morning and Shayan Aarti at night.

Darshan slots run from 7am to 9pm to help manage the rush.

Notably, VIP access is paused this year so everyone gets an equal chance for darshan, a move that's expected to make things feel even more inclusive and festive around town.