Ayodhya gears up for Surya Tilak on 'Ram Navami'
India
Ayodhya is gearing up for a big Ram Navami celebration on March 27, 2026, with the main event being the Surya Tilak, where sunlight is perfectly directed onto the idol of Ram Lalla at noon.
This eye-catching ritual blends tradition with science and always draws huge crowds.
No VIP access this year
Festivities kick off early with Mangala Aarti, followed by Shringar Aarti in the morning and Shayan Aarti at night.
Darshan slots run from 7am to 9pm to help manage the rush.
Notably, VIP access is paused this year so everyone gets an equal chance for darshan, a move that's expected to make things feel even more inclusive and festive around town.