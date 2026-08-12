Ayodhya hosts Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust CEO interviews
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is on the hunt for its very first CEO, and interviews just kicked off in Ayodhya.
Out of more than 5,300 applicants, 18 candidates were shortlisted, and eight candidates appeared for interviews in Ayodhya.
Familiar names like Rajesh Pandey (former Uttar Pradesh IPS officer) and Dinesh Chandra (former Jaunpur DM) are in the mix, including former IAS and IPS officers, plus former military officers.
Panel to pick 3 CEO finalists
A three-member panel, featuring former Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lt. Gen. Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and administrator-industrialist Suresh Haware, former chairman of the Shirdi Sai Baba Trust, is grilling candidates on leadership chops and their vision for managing the temple.
The panel will pick three finalists before September 2, when the Trust announces who will take charge of operations at one of India's most important new religious centers.