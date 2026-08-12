Ayodhya hosts Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust CEO interviews

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is on the hunt for its very first CEO, and interviews just kicked off in Ayodhya.

Out of more than 5,300 applicants, 18 candidates were shortlisted, and eight candidates appeared for interviews in Ayodhya.

Familiar names like Rajesh Pandey (former Uttar Pradesh IPS officer) and Dinesh Chandra (former Jaunpur DM) are in the mix, including former IAS and IPS officers, plus former military officers.