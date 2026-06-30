Ayodhya police probe donation irregularities at Ram Temple trust
India
Ayodhya police are taking a closer look at possible donation thefts at the Ram Temple, going through five years of bank records tied to the temple trust and eight suspects.
They're checking if the money recorded as donations actually made it into the trust's accounts, focusing on any gaps or missing funds during these people's time in charge.
Temple trust leaders Rai, Mishra resign
The local SBI branch, where most temple donations are kept, is under extra scrutiny after bank staff spotted account irregularities months ago, but nothing was done.
With pressure mounting over how donations were handled, two key trust leaders, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, have now resigned.