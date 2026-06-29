Ayodhya police probe possible Ram temple donation scam at SBI
Ayodhya police are looking into a possible scam involving donations meant for the Ram temple.
On Monday, they visited the State Bank of India Naya Ghat branch, which handles the temple trust's funds, to question staff about how cash donations were managed.
The investigation is focused on whether loose procedures made it easy for money to be misused.
Eight arrested, forensic teams probe chats
So far, eight people have been arrested: six outsourced workers who handled the donations, and two others, Subhash Srivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu. They are facing charges such as theft and criminal conspiracy.
Police say some of the accused tried to wipe out evidence by deleting chats or resetting their phones, so now forensic teams are digging through devices and documents to uncover what really happened with the missing funds.