Ayodhya police probe possible Ram temple donation scam at SBI

Eight arrested, forensic teams probe chats

So far, eight people have been arrested: six outsourced workers who handled the donations, and two others, Subhash Srivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu. They are facing charges such as theft and criminal conspiracy.

Police say some of the accused tried to wipe out evidence by deleting chats or resetting their phones, so now forensic teams are digging through devices and documents to uncover what really happened with the missing funds.