Ayodhya Ram Mandir accused Lavkush Mishra lived beyond ₹12,000-₹15,000 salary India Jun 29, 2026

Turns out, one of the accused in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft, Lavkush Mishra, was living way beyond his means.

Despite earning just ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 a month as a cash-counting staff member at the temple, he managed to buy land for nearly ₹9 lakh and started building a two-story house (including land) valued at around ₹25 lakh under his wife Supriya's name.

Construction came to a halt after his arrest, when investigators found ₹12 lakh in cash at his place.