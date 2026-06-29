Ayodhya Ram Mandir accused Lavkush Mishra lived beyond ₹12,000-₹15,000 salary
Turns out, one of the accused in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft, Lavkush Mishra, was living way beyond his means.
Despite earning just ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 a month as a cash-counting staff member at the temple, he managed to buy land for nearly ₹9 lakh and started building a two-story house (including land) valued at around ₹25 lakh under his wife Supriya's name.
Construction came to a halt after his arrest, when investigators found ₹12 lakh in cash at his place.
SIT alleges ₹7cr siphoned, ₹80L recovered
The Special Investigation Team believes at least ₹7 crore was allegedly siphoned off from temple donations, nearly ₹80 lakh has been recovered so far, and eight people have been arrested.
The fallout didn't stop there: several top officials from the Ram Mandir Trust have stepped down since the scandal broke.