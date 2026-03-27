Ayodhya to Delhi: How India celebrated 'Chaitra Navratri' finale India Mar 27, 2026

This Friday marked the grand finale of Chaitra Navratri, with devotees in multiple parts of the country coming together for prayers, rituals, and some pretty creative celebrations.

Ayodhya's Ram Temple was packed as devotees joined in Aarti and dipped in the Saryu River, while other cities saw everything from student art tributes to stotram recitals by identical twins in Delhi.