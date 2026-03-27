Ayodhya to Delhi: How India celebrated 'Chaitra Navratri' finale
India
This Friday marked the grand finale of Chaitra Navratri, with devotees in multiple parts of the country coming together for prayers, rituals, and some pretty creative celebrations.
Ayodhya's Ram Temple was packed as devotees joined in Aarti and dipped in the Saryu River, while other cities saw everything from student art tributes to stotram recitals by identical twins in Delhi.
But 1st, know more about the festival
Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival honoring different forms of Goddess Durga, starting March 19, 2026.
Each day brings its own rituals and fasting traditions, all leading up to the final celebration dedicated to Siddhidatri, the ninth form of the goddess, making it a time for reflection and renewal for many.