Ayodhya's Ram temple to host Surya Tilak on Ram Navami

The Surya Tilak isn't just about rituals. It's science in action. A team of engineers installed a system of mirrors and lenses and conducted trial runs to align sunlight onto the idol during the ceremony, and it follows a 19-year cycle. It's devotion powered by engineering.

What else is happening on Ram Navami in Ayodhya

The day kicks off with morning rituals and pujas, and the temple will remain open from early morning until late at night so everyone can join in.

If you're not there in person, you can catch a live telecast or watch on LED screens around town.

Plus, there'll be special prasad (think coriander treats and laddus), and crowds are expected from all over India and beyond.

Ayodhya is truly blending old traditions with new ideas this year.