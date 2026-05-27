Ayush Kumar Nath dies after Maharishi Vidya Mandir staircase fall
An eight-year-old boy, Ayush Kumar Nath, died after falling from a staircase at Maharishi Vidya Mandir in Kolkata.
On May 13, Ayush felt unwell during class but was reportedly told to sit at the back instead of being sent home.
Later that day, he fell while leaving school and suffered a serious head injury.
He spent 11 days in a coma before passing away on Sunday morning.
Ayush's father accuses school of negligence
Ayush's father accused the school of negligence, saying his son's condition was ignored and there was no fan where he sat.
Following his death, parents protested outside the school demanding answers about student safety and care.
The school insists they gave first aid after the fall and denies any wrongdoing.
Police have questioned school officials as part of their ongoing investigation into what happened.