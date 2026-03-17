Ayushman Bharat scheme: Over 11.6cr hospital admissions approved so far

Other key stats

The scheme was expanded in March 2024 to cover senior citizens aged 70 and above, leading to more than 10 lakh extra admissions in almost two years.

Nearly half of all patients are women, and most beneficiaries (82%) live in rural areas.

As on February 28, 2026, about 43.52 crore Ayushman cards had been created (including 1.14 crore Ayushman Vay Vandana cards).