Ayushman Bharat scheme: Over 11.6cr hospital admissions approved so far
India's Ayushman Bharat scheme has now approved 11.69 crore hospital admissions, covering costs of ₹1.73 lakh crore as of February 2026.
The program gives ₹5 lakh cashless health coverage per family to around 12 crore low-income families, helping them get major treatments without worrying about bills.
Other key stats
The scheme was expanded in March 2024 to cover senior citizens aged 70 and above, leading to more than 10 lakh extra admissions in almost two years.
Nearly half of all patients are women, and most beneficiaries (82%) live in rural areas.
As on February 28, 2026, about 43.52 crore Ayushman cards had been created (including 1.14 crore Ayushman Vay Vandana cards).
Works with over 33,000 hospitals
Ayushman Bharat works with more than 33,000 hospitals across India, including both public and private ones, making it easier for people everywhere to get care.
Across aspirational districts collectively, about 1,259 private hospitals are empanelled.
Covers treatment for 27 specialties
The scheme covers treatment for 27 specialties, from cancer, diabetes, and dialysis, so families can access a wide range of care without huge out-of-pocket expenses.