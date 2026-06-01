Azim Premji University warns India's coastal cities face climate threats
A fresh report from Azim Premji University is sounding the alarm for India's coastal cities.
By 2040, places like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata might see more intense rainfall, heatwaves, and rising sea levels, all thanks to global warming.
The study highlights that these changes could seriously impact city life and local ecosystems.
Mumbai Chennai Gujarat need resilience measures
Millions living near India's 11,000-kilometre coastline depend on these areas for work and homes.
The report warns that Mumbai may deal with heavier monsoon floods as storm surges and higher seas mess with drainage in low-lying spots.
Cities like Chennai are likely to face stronger cyclones and urban flooding.
Even Gujarat's coast isn't spared: expect more heat stress and flood risk unless urgent action is taken to build climate-resilient infrastructure and restore natural habitats.