Azim Premji University warns India's coastal cities face climate threats

Mumbai Chennai Gujarat need resilience measures

Millions living near India's 11,000-kilometre coastline depend on these areas for work and homes.

The report warns that Mumbai may deal with heavier monsoon floods as storm surges and higher seas mess with drainage in low-lying spots.

Cities like Chennai are likely to face stronger cyclones and urban flooding.

Even Gujarat's coast isn't spared: expect more heat stress and flood risk unless urgent action is taken to build climate-resilient infrastructure and restore natural habitats.