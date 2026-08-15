Baba Ramdev demands educational reforms, threatens protest

At an Independence Day event, Ramdev also spoke about corruption in government job interviews.

He alleged that 90-99% of such interviews are "fraudulent," favoring candidates from specific backgrounds and ideologies.

"They recruit people from their own background, ideology, culture, organization, caste, and class, and push away the rest," he said.

Despite these issues, Ramdev stressed that he doesn't support anarchy through protests but hinted at the possibility of future protests if things don't improve.