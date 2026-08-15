Baba Ramdev demands educational reforms, threatens protest
What's the story
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has demanded educational reforms in India, citing the poor condition of schools. He threatened to launch a protest if his demands are not met. Ramdev's remarks come after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) raised similar concerns under its "School Thik Karo" campaign. The CJP had audited a government school in Santuk Pimpri in Hingoli district of Maharashtra and found poor water supply, lack of drinking water, benches, dirty washrooms and broken windows.
Corruption claims
Ramdev on corruption in government job interviews
At an Independence Day event, Ramdev also spoke about corruption in government job interviews.
He alleged that 90-99% of such interviews are "fraudulent," favoring candidates from specific backgrounds and ideologies.
"They recruit people from their own background, ideology, culture, organization, caste, and class, and push away the rest," he said.
Despite these issues, Ramdev stressed that he doesn't support anarchy through protests but hinted at the possibility of future protests if things don't improve.
Infrastructure audit
'School Thik Karo' campaign
The CJP's "School Thik Karo" campaign has also highlighted poor infrastructure in government schools.
Dipke's team conducted an audit of a government school in Santuk Pimpri village, Maharashtra.
The audit revealed issues like poor water supply, lack of drinking water, dirty washrooms and broken windows.
Dipke lamented that despite 80 years of Independence, government schools still lack basic amenities.