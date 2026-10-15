Bablu Kairi, 2 children found dead inside locked Dibrugarh house

A tragic scene unfolded in Assam's Dibrugarh district, where Bablu Kairi (42) and his children Ujjwal (six) and Priyanshi (eight) were found dead inside their locked house on Wednesday.

Police believe it may be a murder-suicide.

Police received information about the deaths and rushed to the scene, where Kairi and one child were found hanging, while the other was found on the floor.