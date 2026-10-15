Bablu Kairi, 2 children found dead inside locked Dibrugarh house
India
A tragic scene unfolded in Assam's Dibrugarh district, where Bablu Kairi (42) and his children Ujjwal (six) and Priyanshi (eight) were found dead inside their locked house on Wednesday.
Police believe it may be a murder-suicide.
Police received information about the deaths and rushed to the scene, where Kairi and one child were found hanging, while the other was found on the floor.
Neighbors: Bablu Kairi was sole caregiver
Neighbors shared that Kairi had been raising his kids alone after his wife moved to Chennai for work about six weeks ago.
He had been staying with and looking after the children.
A forensic team is now collecting evidence as the community tries to understand what led to this heartbreaking event.