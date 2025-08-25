Baby giant tortoises hatch in Manipur zoo after artificial incubation

On August 21, zookeepers and frontline forest staff got hands-on training in tortoise care and conservation. The plan? Build special breeding spaces at the zoo and eventually release these young tortoises back into their home forests. As Zoo Director Laishram Biramangol Singh put it, it's time to look beyond just the famous animals and protect lesser-known species too.

Mapping out remaining habitats for tortoises

To give these tortoises a real shot at survival, teams are now mapping out where they still live in Manipur and checking which habitats are safest.

With veterinarians such as L. Sarat Chandra among the key team members, this project is part of a bigger push in Manipur to bring Asian giant tortoise populations back from the brink.