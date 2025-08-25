Prepare for heavy rain in west India, south peninsula

IMD issues warning for several states

If you're in Rajasthan, Gujarat, or anywhere along the western coast, expect several days of intense showers—East Rajasthan gets drenched till August 27 and Gujarat till August 30.

The South Peninsula (think Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh) will also see bursts of heavy rain late this month.

All this is thanks to active monsoon currents and a fresh western disturbance rolling in—so keep your plans flexible and umbrellas handy!