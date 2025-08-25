Prepare for heavy rain in west India, south peninsula
IMD says heavy to very heavy rain is set to continue across North-West India and the West Coast through the last week of August.
A new low-pressure system moving in from Odisha and West Bengal is contributing to ongoing monsoon activity, which is expected to impact Gujarat as the system moves westward.
IMD issues warning for several states
If you're in Rajasthan, Gujarat, or anywhere along the western coast, expect several days of intense showers—East Rajasthan gets drenched till August 27 and Gujarat till August 30.
The South Peninsula (think Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh) will also see bursts of heavy rain late this month.
All this is thanks to active monsoon currents and a fresh western disturbance rolling in—so keep your plans flexible and umbrellas handy!