'Speak in Marathi': Video of Mumbai auto drivers blocking family India Aug 25, 2025

A video of a Delhi family being hassled by auto drivers in Mumbai has gone viral, sparking fresh debates over regional tensions.

After their car was hit recently, the family offered to pay for the damage, which was estimated at ₹500-₹1,000, but were blocked by several auto drivers demanding up to ₹5,000 and insisting they "speak in Marathi."

The situation quickly escalated and was caught on camera.