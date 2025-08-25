Next Article
'Speak in Marathi': Video of Mumbai auto drivers blocking family
A video of a Delhi family being hassled by auto drivers in Mumbai has gone viral, sparking fresh debates over regional tensions.
After their car was hit recently, the family offered to pay for the damage, which was estimated at ₹500-₹1,000, but were blocked by several auto drivers demanding up to ₹5,000 and insisting they "speak in Marathi."
The situation quickly escalated and was caught on camera.
Tensions between travelers and auto drivers
People online are urging the family to file a police complaint, though the family worries they won't be heard since they're not locals.
This isn't just about one argument—it's part of ongoing language and outsider tensions that keep popping up between travelers and auto drivers in Maharashtra.