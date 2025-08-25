'Beauty influencer' murdered by husband in Delhi after dowry harassment

Case draws mixed reactions online, #JusticeForNikki trending

Nikki's five-year-old son reportedly witnessed the crime and has provided a statement about the incident.

Vipin, his parents, and brother-in-law have all been booked under murder and conspiracy charges.

After a brief police chase where Vipin was shot in the leg, he was taken into custody.

The case has sparked public outrage—videos online back up claims against Vipin, while some community groups are defending him.

A #JusticeForNikki campaign is gaining momentum as the investigation continues and conversations around women's safety and dowry violence take center stage again.