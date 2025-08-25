'Beauty influencer' murdered by husband in Delhi after dowry harassment
In a deeply troubling case from August 2025, Vipin Bhati (30) was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, Nikki Bhati (28), by setting her on fire after about eight years of dowry-related harassment.
Nikki died from severe burns in a Delhi hospital shortly after the incident.
The incident followed ongoing disputes—Vipin's family had demanded an extra ₹36 lakh after their 2016 marriage, and arguments escalated when Nikki wanted to reopen her beauty parlor and post Instagram reels.
Case draws mixed reactions online, #JusticeForNikki trending
Nikki's five-year-old son reportedly witnessed the crime and has provided a statement about the incident.
Vipin, his parents, and brother-in-law have all been booked under murder and conspiracy charges.
After a brief police chase where Vipin was shot in the leg, he was taken into custody.
The case has sparked public outrage—videos online back up claims against Vipin, while some community groups are defending him.
A #JusticeForNikki campaign is gaining momentum as the investigation continues and conversations around women's safety and dowry violence take center stage again.