Kolkata, southern Bengal to see rain, thundershowers this week
Heads up, Kolkata and southern Bengal! The IMD says you can expect light to moderate rain and thundershowers over the coming week.
Several districts—including North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura—are under a yellow alert.
Thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40km/h) could show up too, so it's smart to stay cautious.
IMD issues advisory; waterlogging expected
The IMD is advising everyone to avoid standing under trees or electric poles during lightning.
There's also a heads-up about possible waterlogging in low-lying city areas.
This rainy stretch is thanks to a cyclonic trough stretching from Haryana to the Bay of Bengal.
North Bengal districts like Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri are also on alert for similar weather this week.