Assam youth dies after car accident; inquiry launched
A magisterial inquiry is underway in Assam's Tamulpur district after 23-year-old Abhishek Das died following a car accident on August 20, 2025.
The incident happened at Bharali Chowk while Das and his friends were returning from a tourist spot.
In view of public sentiment and media reports, the District Magistrate stepped in to get to the bottom of what really happened.
Inquiry to determine if mob attack led to death
The investigation, led by officer Trilina Tiad, comes after Das's family filed a complaint saying he was beaten by a mob after the crash.
His injured friends back this up, and even a video shows survivors surrounded by people at the scene.
But some local residents insist Das died from accident injuries alone.
The inquiry aims to sort through these conflicting accounts and figure out the truth behind that night.