Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai Police deploys 17,600 personnel for smooth celebrations

Police teams to be stationed at major pandals and immersion spots

The force includes 15,000 constables and over 2,600 officers, backed by state reserve police and Quick Response Teams.

Over 11,000 CCTVs and drones will monitor crowds across the city, with a separate police deployment at hotspots like Lalbaugcha Raja.

Police have also teamed up with Ganesh mandals for smooth celebrations, adding watchtowers, public announcement systems, beat marshals, and plainclothes officers to help everyone enjoy the festival peacefully.