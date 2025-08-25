Next Article
Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai Police deploys 17,600 personnel for smooth celebrations
Ganesh Chaturthi kicks off August 27, and Mumbai Police is going all out to keep things safe.
They're deploying 17,600 personnel citywide—including horse-mounted units, drones, bomb squads, and dog teams—to manage crowds at major pandals and during idol immersions.
Police teams to be stationed at major pandals and immersion spots
The force includes 15,000 constables and over 2,600 officers, backed by state reserve police and Quick Response Teams.
Over 11,000 CCTVs and drones will monitor crowds across the city, with a separate police deployment at hotspots like Lalbaugcha Raja.
Police have also teamed up with Ganesh mandals for smooth celebrations, adding watchtowers, public announcement systems, beat marshals, and plainclothes officers to help everyone enjoy the festival peacefully.