LPG blast exposes illegal gas theft, reselling operation

Investigators uncover illegal operation

Investigators found that the tanker was headed to Sukhchain Singh, believed to run an illegal LPG siphoning ring with help from tanker drivers.

Gas was stolen from tankers, packed into cylinders, and sold off-the-books for ₹1,200-1,300 each.

After the accident brought everything to light, Singh and three others were arrested; police seized about 50 cylinders and equipment used in the theft.