LPG blast exposes illegal gas theft, reselling operation
A deadly LPG tanker explosion last week in Punjab killed seven people and injured 21 after a pickup truck collided with the tanker near Mandiala.
The blast destroyed nearby shops and homes, but it also uncovered something bigger—a hidden operation stealing and reselling gas.
Investigators uncover illegal operation
Investigators found that the tanker was headed to Sukhchain Singh, believed to run an illegal LPG siphoning ring with help from tanker drivers.
Gas was stolen from tankers, packed into cylinders, and sold off-the-books for ₹1,200-1,300 each.
After the accident brought everything to light, Singh and three others were arrested; police seized about 50 cylinders and equipment used in the theft.
Compensation and inquiries launched
After local protests demanding justice for victims, officials raised compensation: ₹10 lakh for each family who lost someone and ₹5 lakh for those injured.
A magisterial inquiry is now underway, and new committees are being set up to prevent future gas thefts.