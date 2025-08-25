Next Article
Asia's widest extradosed cable-stayed bridge inaugurated in Bihar
On August 22, 2024, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria Bridge on NH-31.
Stretching 1.86km across the Ganga, this six-lane bridge connects Mokama and Begusarai and stands out as Asia's widest extradosed cable-stayed bridge with a 34-meter-wide deck.
Travel, trade, tourism
This bridge is set to make life easier for commuters by cutting travel time between North and South Bihar.
It's also a big win for local trade—freight routes are now over 100km shorter, easing traffic on older bridges.
Plus, better access to Simaria Dham could give tourism in the area a real boost.