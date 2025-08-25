Young cricketer Fareed Hussain dies in tragic accident

Security footage revealed the car's driver suddenly opened the door, giving Fareed no chance to avoid the crash. He was rushed to hospital but couldn't be saved. Police are reviewing CCTV evidence as part of their investigation.

Fareed's contribution to local cricket

Fareed was known for his dedication and talent on the cricket field, regularly shining in local tournaments.

Coaches and teammates admired his hard work and saw him as one of Jammu and Kashmir's most promising young players.

His sudden passing is being deeply mourned by everyone who knew him.