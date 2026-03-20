Baby-selling scam: ED attaches 50 properties, arrests 25 people

Namratha faked birth certificates, DNA reports

Namratha operated out of a Visakhapatnam clinic, faking birth certificates and DNA reports so buyers appeared as the babies' biological parents.

Her son, advocate Pachipala S.S. Jayanth Krishna, ran a legal office from the clinic premises and has been arrested.

The Enforcement Directorate estimated proceeds of about ₹29.7 crore and provisionally attached around 50 properties — including hospital buildings and agricultural land — across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

So far, 25 people have been arrested, including Namratha and her son; the cases have been transferred to the Central Crime Station's Special Investigation Team.