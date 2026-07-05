Bachchan buys 15,000 sq ft Ayodhya plot for ₹15cr
Amitabh Bachchan bought a 15,000-square-foot plot in Ayodhya for ₹15 crore.
The deal came to light at the Hindustan Times India Next Real Estate Summit 2026, with Abhinandan Lodha sharing that Bachchan reached out late at night to Lodha while he was in Australia to talk about investing.
It's a pretty bold move, and definitely got people talking.
Uttar Pradesh roots prompted Bachchan purchase
Turns out, Bachchan's roots in Uttar Pradesh played a big part in his decision: he wanted to own land in Ayodhya, and after hearing the price, he sent over ₹15 crore the next day.
He's not new to this either; earlier this year he picked up another plot nearby for ₹35 crore.
With Ayodhya's real estate booming thanks to religious tourism and big projects like the Ram Mandir, it's becoming a hotspot for both spiritual seekers and savvy investors.