Bachchan buys 15,000 sq ft Ayodhya plot for ₹15cr

Uttar Pradesh roots prompted Bachchan purchase

Turns out, Bachchan's roots in Uttar Pradesh played a big part in his decision: he wanted to own land in Ayodhya, and after hearing the price, he sent over ₹15 crore the next day.

He's not new to this either; earlier this year he picked up another plot nearby for ₹35 crore.

With Ayodhya's real estate booming thanks to religious tourism and big projects like the Ram Mandir, it's becoming a hotspot for both spiritual seekers and savvy investors.