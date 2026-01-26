Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies to feature at Republic Day parade

The 77th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi will showcase India's military might and its unique partnership with animals. The parade will highlight the role of animals in extreme terrains, such as Ladakh and Siachen. For the first time, a dedicated animal contingent from the Indian Army 's Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) will march on Kartavya Path.

Animal contingent 'Silent Warriors' to march at Republic Day parade The animal contingent, dubbed "Silent Warriors," will include two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four Black Kites (raptors), and 10 Indian breed Army dogs. The Indian breeds include Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai and Rajapalayam. They will be accompanied by the Him Yodhas of the Indian Defence Forces, who are equipped with bullet-resistant jackets and advanced surveillance systems.

Cultural showcase Republic Day parade to feature 30 tableaux The parade will also feature 30 tableaux under the themes "Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram" and "Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat." These include 17 from states and union territories, such as Assam's terracotta craft and Himachal Pradesh's identity as Dev Bhoomi. The event will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu, European Council President Antonio Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

