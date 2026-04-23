Badrinath Dham opens in Uttarakhand, all Char Dham welcoming visitors
India
Badrinath Dham temple officially opened early Thursday morning, making all four Char Dham shrines now welcoming visitors for the season.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the ceremony and wished everyone peace and prosperity, sharing his excitement on X.
With Badrinath's opening, all four Char Dham shrines are now welcoming visitors for the season.
CM Dhami urges plastic free pilgrimage
Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the importance of a safe and plastic-free pilgrimage, encouraging everyone to keep the journey sustainable.
He also checked arrangements at Kedarnath, where thousands gathered for grand rituals.
The state, backed by central government support, is working to improve infrastructure so pilgrims can have a smooth experience.