Bahadurgarh family road trip crash on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway kills 4

Family seeks support from Yogi Adityanath

The accident has left the family not only grieving but also struggling financially. Praveen, who helped run the family's transport business, died in the crash while his brother Jaidev is still in critical condition.

The late couple's kids, aged 10 and 13, were at the crematorium and had to see everything.

As one relative shared that the entire family depended on them. The family has reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for support during this difficult time.