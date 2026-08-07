Baijayant Panda to bring SHIELD Bill to Parliament during the winter session (the SHIELD Bill, 2025)
BJP MP Baijayant Panda is bringing the SHIELD Bill, 2025 to Parliament during the Winter Session, aiming to make the internet safer for children.
The bill targets social media and gaming platforms, requiring them to step up protection against harmful content: think annual safety checks and more transparency.
Yearly child safety checks, ad bans
Platforms will need to do yearly child safety assessments and report their findings.
Targeted ads for minors, behavioral profiling, and spreading harmful material are out.
There'll also be a "Report Child Harm" button with a 48-hour response window.
If companies don't follow the rules, designated senior officers could face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to ₹10 lakh, or both.
Baijayant Panda: Bill holds platforms accountable
Panda says this bill is about shielding kids from harmful online content.
It's all about making sure digital spaces are safer and holding platforms accountable for what happens on their watch.