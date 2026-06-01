Balendra Shah raises Lipulekh Kalapani Limpiyadhura dispute with India

Dispute traces to 1816 Sugauli Treaty

The disagreement goes back to the 1816 Sugauli Treaty, which set the Kali River as the border.

But each country claims the river starts at a different place—Nepal says Limpiyadhura, India says it starts below Lipulekh.

The area is extra important because it sits right where India, Nepal, and China meet.

Both nations have rejected each other's claims before, but Shah wants solutions through cooperation instead of solo moves.