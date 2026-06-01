Balendra Shah raises Lipulekh Kalapani Limpiyadhura dispute with India
Nepal's prime minister Balendra Shah has stirred up the long-standing border dispute with India, focusing on Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura.
He recently told parliament that Nepal sent a diplomatic note to India about alleged land encroachment and admitted Nepal has also crossed into Indian territory in some spots.
Shah is calling for both sides to dig into history and settle things through friendly talks.
Dispute traces to 1816 Sugauli Treaty
The disagreement goes back to the 1816 Sugauli Treaty, which set the Kali River as the border.
But each country claims the river starts at a different place—Nepal says Limpiyadhura, India says it starts below Lipulekh.
The area is extra important because it sits right where India, Nepal, and China meet.
Both nations have rejected each other's claims before, but Shah wants solutions through cooperation instead of solo moves.