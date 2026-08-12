Balkum residents oppose ₹47,000cr AWS data center plan in Thane
India
People living in Balkum, Thane, are speaking out against a huge new Amazon Web Services (AWS) data center planned for their neighborhood.
The ₹47,000 crore project would sit on 53 acres in a densely populated area with schools and hospitals nearby: something locals say just doesn't make sense.
Residents demand transparency over AWS assurances
Residents worry the center's 80,000 air conditioners and nearly 190 diesel generators will bring constant heat and noise to the area.
Even though Amazon says it'll use soundproofing and manage the extra power demand with a dedicated substation, many aren't convinced.
Locals are calling for more transparency, and some question the government approvals and policy framework under which the project has been cleared.