Banda 47.4°C Delhi 44.5°C as India swelters through May 29
Central and northwest India are facing severe heat, with Banda (UP) hitting 47.4 degrees Celsius and Delhi not far behind at 44.5 degrees Celsius.
The IMD says these extreme temperatures (and even warm nights) will stick around until May 29, so staying indoors and hydrated is extra important right now.
Some relief is on the way in the next two to three days, with heavy rain expected in parts of the northeast and south.
Thunderstorms with 70km/h winds expected
Thunderstorms with strong winds (up to 70km per hour) are also on the horizon for several regions later this week.
Experts like U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell point to climate change as a big reason for these intense heat waves, but he also praised India's move toward solar energy during this crunch time.
Skymet Weather says it's all down to hot winds from the northwest and no cool weather systems moving in, a reminder that adapting to climate extremes is more important than ever.