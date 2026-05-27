Banda 47.4°C Delhi 44.5°C as India swelters through May 29 India May 27, 2026

Central and northwest India are facing severe heat, with Banda (UP) hitting 47.4 degrees Celsius and Delhi not far behind at 44.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD says these extreme temperatures (and even warm nights) will stick around until May 29, so staying indoors and hydrated is extra important right now.

Some relief is on the way in the next two to three days, with heavy rain expected in parts of the northeast and south.