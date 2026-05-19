Banda 47.6°C 2nd day, hottest in India as IMD warns

Bundelkhand's Jhansi Hamirpur Prayagraj above 45°C

Bundelkhand is especially hard-hit, with Jhansi at 45.7 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur at 45.6 degrees Celsius, and Prayagraj soaring to 46.8 degrees Celsius, over five degrees hotter than usual for May.

Varanasi (45 degrees Celsius), Orai (44.6 degrees Celsius), and Ghazipur (44 degrees Celsius) aren't far behind.

Banda, Chitrakoot, and Kanpur are all on orange alert, while Mirzapur and several other districts are on yellow alert as things stay hot and windy.

The IMD says western Uttar Pradesh should also brace for warm nights over the next couple of days due to dry weather and strong westerly winds.