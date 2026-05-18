Bandhavgarh tiger pujari dies after clash, 33rd in Madhya Pradesh

Photographer: Pujari fight likely over Tara

Pujari wasn't just any tiger: his daily waterhole baths and calm presence made him a hit with tourists and photographers.

His sudden death has shocked park staff and wildlife experts, who say fights like this are common, but his death has shocked park staff and wildlife experts.

As photographer Sachin Rai put it, the battle was unusually intense, likely over tigress Tara, and marks the end of an era for Bandhavgarh.