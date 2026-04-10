Bandra-Worli Sea Link lit up for Anant Ambani's 31st birthday
India
Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link lit up with a special message to celebrate Anant Ambani turning 31.
Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan sent him warm wishes on social media.
Anant Ambani funds Gujarat charities
Alongside the glitz, Anant is spending his birthday giving back, donating to religious trusts, schools, and hospitals across Gujarat.
He's also launching big projects like a new Yatri Bhavan in Dwarka for pilgrims and yearlong free meals at major temples, aiming to support lakhs of devotees and make pilgrimages more accessible.