Bangalore University visual arts postgrad Manasa allegedly hit by autorickshaw
India
A 23-year-old first-year postgraduate student in the Department of Visual Arts, Manasa, was allegedly hit by a speeding autorickshaw while crossing Gandhi Marg inside Bangalore University.
She succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday morning, leading to an outpouring of grief and anger on campus.
Students, faculty demand road safety measures
Rallying under "Justice for Manasa," students and faculty are calling out the university for poor road safety.
They're demanding a ban on public vehicles inside campus, one-way traffic on Gandhi Marg, and installation of speed breakers and barricades.
The vice chancellor has promised to take these demands to the state government and announced health insurance for students.