Bangladesh envoy meets Jaishankar amid thaw in ties

More high-level visits expected soon

Both sides sounded upbeat about working together, sharing their hopes for closer cooperation on X (formerly Twitter) after the meeting.

There are more high-level visits coming up too: Discussions are underway about a possible visit by Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, with a tentative window in the second week of April, and Prime Minister Modi has invited Bangladesh's new prime minister for talks.

Looks like both neighbors are gearing up for a busy season of diplomacy.