Bangladesh envoy meets Jaishankar amid thaw in ties
Bangladesh's top diplomat in India, Riaz Hamidullah, just met with India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, marking a fresh push by the Indian government to improve ties with Bangladesh after the new Bangladeshi government took office.
This was Hamidullah's first big meeting with an Indian cabinet minister since taking charge in May 2025.
More high-level visits expected soon
Both sides sounded upbeat about working together, sharing their hopes for closer cooperation on X (formerly Twitter) after the meeting.
There are more high-level visits coming up too: Discussions are underway about a possible visit by Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, with a tentative window in the second week of April, and Prime Minister Modi has invited Bangladesh's new prime minister for talks.
Looks like both neighbors are gearing up for a busy season of diplomacy.