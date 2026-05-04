Bangladesh faces measles outbreak with 311 deaths in 50 days
India
Bangladesh is dealing with a serious measles outbreak: 311 people have died in just 50 days, including 17 children on May 4.
Hospitals saw more than 1,400 suspected cases admitted in the past day, and lab tests keep confirming more.
It's a tough time for families and health workers across the country.
WHO labels Bangladesh national risk high
The World Health Organization has labeled this a "high" national risk and is urging quick action to close immunity gaps.
The government started a nationwide vaccination campaign on April 20, aiming to reach nearly 18 million children under five, and they have already covered more than 81%.
UNICEF and WHO are warning that children who missed vaccines earlier are especially at risk, partly because of past vaccine shortages.