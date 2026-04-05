Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman to visit India April 7-8

Ganges water-sharing treaty renewal top priority

Top of the list is renewing the Ganges water-sharing treaty before it expires at the end of 2026, a topic that's been on hold for a while.

Both countries will also talk about working together on energy (especially after India recently helped with diesel supplies) and making travel smoother by easing visa rules.

The visit comes as both sides look to strengthen their partnership and sort out important day-to-day concerns.