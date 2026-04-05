Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman to visit India April 7-8
Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman is heading to India on April 7-8, marking his first big diplomatic trip since the new government took office in Dhaka.
The main goal? Tackle some pressing issues between the two neighbors, like renewing a key water-sharing deal, making it easier for Bangladeshis to get Indian visas, and boosting energy cooperation.
Ganges water-sharing treaty renewal top priority
Top of the list is renewing the Ganges water-sharing treaty before it expires at the end of 2026, a topic that's been on hold for a while.
Both countries will also talk about working together on energy (especially after India recently helped with diesel supplies) and making travel smoother by easing visa rules.
The visit comes as both sides look to strengthen their partnership and sort out important day-to-day concerns.