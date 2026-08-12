Bangladesh PM Tariqe Rahman visiting New Delhi to mend ties

Rahman just met with India's newly appointed High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi in Dhaka, which helped ease some of the tension.

Now, he'll push for quicker action on Bangladesh's extradition requests, including one for Hasina, and talk about renewing the Ganga Waters Treaty of 1996, plus reviving stalled joint projects.

India says border security and illegal immigration are also up for discussion.

For now, Rahman is almost certain not to attend the upcoming BRICS summit.